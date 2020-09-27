Got to improve our boundary percentage: David Warner after SRH's back-to-back defeat in IPL 2020

Image Source : PTI David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner feels that the team needs to improve on their boundary percentage in a bid to find winning rhythm. Sunrisers are the only team to have yet to open an account in the ongoing IPL 2020, losing both their first two matches - against RCB in their opener and against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

On Saturday, SRH lost by seven wickets after setting a below-par target of 143 against a batting-heavy KKR side. They lost Jonny Bairstow early before Warner and Manish Pandey looked to revive SRH as they took on the spinners. But shortly after the captain departed leaving the entire burden of rebuilding on the shoulders of Pandey, who did stitch a 62-run stand alongside Wriddhiman Saha, but lacked support from the wicketkeeper in the partnership. SRH ended with 142 for 4.

"We went four or five overs for 20 and coming back with three wickets in hand at the end probably killed us a little bit there. An extra 30 or 40 runs would have been great. We have to try and go harder at the top. Can't help if the bowlers are bowling good lines and lengths. We need to push as hard as we can. You can see from our running between the wickets, we do do that," Warner said in the post-match presentation.

"We got to improve our boundary percentage. I saw, I think 35 dot balls, which not acceptable in T20 cricket on a wicket that was actually nice to bat on. We just mis-executed in the middle," he added.

Earlier in the RCB game, SRH had a decent boundary percentage of 20 in the powerplays, which fell to 10 in the middle overs and below that mark in the death overs.

SRH will next play against Delhi Capitals at the same venue on September 29.

