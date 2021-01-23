Google celebrates India's historic Test series win over Australia with virtual firecrackers

Image Source : SCREENSHOT/GOOGLE Whenever a user searches 'Indian cricket team' on Google, they are greeted with virtual firecrackers.

Google celebrated Team India's historic win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy in a unique way. Whenever an internet user searches for 'Indian cricket team' on the search engine, he/she is greeted with virtual fireworks. The tricolour fireworks appear on the screen once search results for the Indian cricket team query surfaces on the Google site.

India had defeated Australia in the four-match series 2-1, making an incredible turnaround after being bowled out on their lowest-ever score (36) in the first Test in Adelaide. The side achieved the feat despite losing its captain Virat Kohli after the Adelaide match, and further losing all of its first-choice bowlers to injuries through the course of the series.

Google had announced the arrival of the virtual fireworks via a tweet on searching for "India National Cricket Team".

"Still celebrating India's win? Us too," Google tweeted on Wednesday, a day after India registered their second consecutive Test series win in Australia.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were amongst the people congratulating the Ajinkya Rahane-led side for winning the four-match Test series.

"One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series," Pichai had tweeted.

"Last hour of the last day of the last Test. Test series for the ages. Congrats to Team India!" Nadella had said.

India on Tuesday had defeated Australia by three wickets on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test, while chasing a mammoth 328-run target. The loss was Australia's first in over 32 years at the Gabba.

The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.