'Good headache to have': India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav says as team builds up for T20 title defence

India captain Suryakumar Yadav is relishing the 'good headache' that he and the team management have on their disposal as India build up for the T20 World Cup defence in three months.

India possess several match-winners in their arsenal and even have to bench some of them. They had benched Arshdeep Singh for a few games and were without Kuldeep Yadav for a part of the series. Moreover, Hardik Pandya was also not in the squad as he had suffered a quadriceps injury.

Surya lauded the Indian players for providing strong contributions throughout the series, and despite being 0-1 down after the two matches (the first was washed out), the Men in Blue bounced back to win the series. "The way everyone chipped in and the way we came back from 0-1 down, credit to all the boys. It was a good series with bat, ball, and in the field as well," SKY said in the post-match presentation.

The Indian bowlers also showed up when the team needed them in the fourth clash, when the visitors defended 167 to win by 48 runs. "Both fast bowlers and spinners know their job very well. Bumrah-Arshdeep is a lethal combination. And then Axar, Varun are coming in, doing what they do best. And Washi is coming in handy in the last game. They've played a lot of T20 cricket now, they bring a lot to the table and are backing themselves. Good headache to have - lots of players have been doing really well," he said.

India will be playing against some top-quality teams in their build-up to the T20 World Cup, with the likes of South Africa and New Zealand coming up next. "Playing three strong teams - Australia, SA and NZ - is going to be a great buildup before the World Cup. I saw recently what happened with the women's team winning the WC in India, unbelievable support (from the crowd). Going to be a good challenge, exciting tournament, but it's still far away. Two more series to go," he said.