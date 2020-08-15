'God bless our great nation': Virat Kohli leads wishes from Indian cricket fraternity on 74th Independence Day

Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli led the wishes on the country's 74th Independence Day.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity for wishes on the country's 74th Independence Day. The Indian cricketers took to Twitter to post their Independence Day wishes.

The Indian skipper wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind."

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, posted a video where he reminisced the Independence Day celebrations in his school days and urged the Indians to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin cited examples of India's past struggles for Independence and insisted that the nation will draw inspiration from them to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, too. "The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020," wrote Ashwin.

Suresh Raina wrote, "Happy Independence Day. Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all! सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा."

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳

Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all!

