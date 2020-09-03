Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Go look at Virat Kohli's stats before criticizing me': Akhtar reacts to criticism for praising Indian players

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar hit back on people who often criticize him for praising Indian players, especially captain Virat Kohli. Shoaib, who is one of the fastest bowlers to ever play the game, now has a Youtube account, where he gave his opinions on the cricket affairs.

Akhtar lashed out at his critics and said they should look at Virat Kohli's stats before criticizing him for praising the Indian captain.

"Why should I not praise Indian players and Virat Kohli? Is there any player in Pakistan, or all over the world, which comes close to Kohli? I don't know why people are angry, they should go look at the stats first before criticizing me," Shoaib Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"There was a time when Indians wanted to be like Pakistan players but now it's the other way around."

Akhtar further pointed out Kohli's astonishing stats, who has scored 70 centuries in international cricket have won several matches for India on his own.

"Kohli has 70 international hundreds right now. Who else has this many hundred right now in international cricket? How many series has he won for India? Should I not praise him then?" Akhtar added.

The former paceman stated that Kohli is the biggest batsman in the world and the way he and Rohit perform for India, there shouldn't be any doubt on praising them.

"This is very strange. We all can see clearly he is the biggest batsmen in the world. He and Rohit Sharma are performing all the time. Why shouldn’t we praise them?" Akhtar further questioned.

