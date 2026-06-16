'Go home, this is not IPL' - Sri Lanka A players apologised to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after verbal altercation

DAMBULLA:

India youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a verbal altercation with Sri Lanka A cricketers during their tri-nation clash in Dambulla. The confrontation went viral on social media as both Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka cricketers were asked to control their temper on the field.

In the meantime, fresh details emerged about the incident, which followed the conclusion of a tense match between the two teams and later became a subject of discussion within the Sri Lankan dressing room. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the players who contacted Sooryavanshi were not part of the Sri Lanka A squad competing in the tri-series. However, they know the Indian youngster through their interactions with him during the IPL and conveyed their regret over what transpired on the field.

Notably, the confrontation has continued to attract attention within Sri Lankan cricket circles. Discussions after the match reportedly included whether an apology should be extended to the Indian team. While it remains unclear if any formal apology was eventually communicated, there was dissatisfaction among sections of the Sri Lankan setup regarding the way the episode unfolded.

What happened in the closing stages of the match?

The report claimed that Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage had been attempting to unsettle Sooryavanshi since the teams' previous meeting on June 9. During that match, which India won in a close finish, Halambage is understood to have repeatedly sledged the Indian opener. According to those accounts, the verbal exchanges continued during Monday's game while India were batting and later carried into the Super Over.

"Go home, this is not the IPL,” was something that was understood to be told to Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, the remarks were directed at Sooryavanshi as he walked out to open in the Super Over. The situation escalated after the contest ended. Halambage allegedly charged toward Sooryavanshi and also moved aggressively in the direction of Suryansh Shedge, the other Indian opener involved in the Super Over.

Sooryavanshi then retaliated before Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella intervened and defused the confrontation. Dickwella's intervention prevented the exchange from escalating further, bringing an end to an incident that has since become one of the major talking points of the tri-series.

When it comes to the contest, India suffered a seven-run defeat. Their upcoming game against Afghanistan is now a do-or-die affair.

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