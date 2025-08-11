GMY vs MD, BB vs MW pitch report: How will surface in Mysore play for Maharaja T20 Trophy match 1 and 2? Maharaja T20 Trophy, organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), is set to get underway today. All the matches will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Mysuru:

The latest edition of the Maharaja T20 Trophy is set to get underway today at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore. All the matches will be played at this venue as they were shifted from the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at the last moment.

The tournament will commence with the match between Gulbarga Mystics and Mangalore Dragons while the second match will be played between Bengaluru Blasters and Mysore Warriors. The opening day will see players like Vijaykumar Vyshak and Shreyas Gopal, who have starred in the Indian Premier League (IPL), taking the field. In the second game of the day, Karun Nair will be the star attraction alongside Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey.

Mysore pitch report

Maharaja T20 Trophy is returning to Mysore for the first time since 2022. The venue hosted as many as 18 matches of the edition and the surfaces were decent enough to bat on then. However, teams will be unsure of the pitch behaviour on the opening day and they are expected to opt to bowl after winning the toss.

Mysore - T20 Numbers Game

Matches Played - 18

Matches won batting first - 7

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average first inns score - 173 (last 6 matches)

Squads

Gulbarga Mystics Squad: Luvnith Sisodia(w), Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Raiz, Nikin Jose, Bangalore Mohith, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak(c), Likhit M Bannur, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Lavish Kaushal, Monish Reddy, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Sheetal Kumar, Prajwal Pavan, Younus Ali Baig

Mangalore Dragons Squad: Sharath BR(w), Thippa Reddy, Aneesh KV, Pallavkumar Das, S Shivaraj, Lochan Gowda, Shreyas Gopal(c), Ronit More, Kranthi Kumar, Sachin Shinde, Abhilash Shetty, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Paras Gurbax Arya, Aaditya Nair, Aadarsh Prajwal, Abhishek Prabhakar

Bengaluru Blasters Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), LR Chethan(w), Rohan Patil, Mohsin Khan, Rohan Naveen, Bhuvan Raju, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Shubhang Hegde, Siddharth Akhil, Rohan Raju, Naveen MG, Prateek Jain, Vidyadhar Patil, Suraj Ahuja, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Niranjan Naik, Ishaan S

Mysore Warriors Squad: Karun Nair(c), Srinivas Sharath(w), Manish Pandey, SU Karthik, Sumit Kumar, Harshil Dharmani, Dhanush Gowda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Prasidh Krishna, LR Kumar, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Kushaal Wadhwani, Yashovardhan Parantap, Gautam Mishra, Lankesh KS, Shikhar Shetty, Shamanth SM