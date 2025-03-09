Glenn Phillips takes yet another blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy final | WATCH Star India batter Shubman Gill looked in fine touch, but an exceptional piece of fielding by Glenn Phillips saw Gill depart on a score of 31 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final saw India take on New Zealand. Both sides faced off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. The clash saw New Zealand coming in to bat first and posting a total of 251 runs on the board in the first innings of the game.

Aiming to chase it down, India got off to a stellar start thanks to the performance of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. As India looked to be running away with the game, it was yet another stunning moment from Glenn Phillips that saw the first Indian wicket fall. Gill played a good shot towards short extra cover, and there was Glenn Phillips, who took an exceptional catch that saw the Indian team lose Shubman Gill on a score of 31 runs.

It is interesting to note that Glenn Phillips is revered as one of the best fielders in world cricket currently, and throughout the Champions Trophy 2025, there have been several instances where Phillips has looked exceptional in the field. Interestingly, Phillips was in the headlines when India took on New Zealand in the group stages of the tournament. Phillips had taken a stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in the final group stage game for the Indian team.

Gill's dismissal came at a crucial time in the run chase for the Indian team. It was the moment where the tide shifted towards New Zealand. Shortly after Gill's dismissal, star batter Virat Kohli went packing in the very next over of Gill's dismissal.

Furthermore, shortly after Kohli's wicket, Rohit Sharma attempted to step out against Rachin Ravindra and was stumped on a score of 76 runs in 83 deliveries. The Indian team lost three wickets in quick succession, and their run rate took quite a big hit as well.