Glenn Phillips smacks joint second-fastest century against India in T20Is as New Zealand wreak havoc

Auckland:

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips produced a stunning show in the fourth T20I against India at Eden Park in Auckland. He arrived at the crease after the hosts were reduced to 93/3 at one point, and from the outset, he changed the complexion of the game. New Zealand were going strong in the middle, but they needed to punish India in the middle overs to keep the visitors under pressure and that’s what Phillips offered.

He smacked a 46-ball century in the middle. With that, Phillips matched David Miller’s record for the second-fastest ton against India in the shortest format of the game. Jacob Bethell and Shai Hope top the list with 45-ball centuries earlier in the year.

Phillips was eventually dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the final over after smashing 107 off just 49 balls. Nevertheless, he powered New Zealand to a formidable first-innings total of 259 runs.

Phillips, Bracewell set new record

Phillips and Michael Bracewell dominated the Indian bowling attack in the middle overs, stitching together a remarkable 115-run partnership off just 40 deliveries. Their scoring rate of 16.82 runs per over made it the fastest 100-plus stand against India and the fourth-highest such partnership against a Full Member nation.

Alongside Phillips, Bracewell too played an equally explosive role, smashing 65 runs from only 25 balls to keep New Zealand firmly in control. It is his highest T20I score and, speaking of which, the all-rounder noted that it was exciting for him to bat at a sold-out Eden Park.

“It was great to be out there with GP, playing with him in front of this amazing crowd. It's pretty cool to play in a sold-out Eden Park. And, to be able to contribute to the total is pretty exciting,” Phillips said.

“It's amazing, yeah. He's a real character and entertainer and when he's batting like that, it's a privilege to watch from the other end. I think we bounced off each other really nicely tonight and we were able to put the bowlers under a bit of pressure,” Bracewell added when asked about batting alongside Phillips.

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