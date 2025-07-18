Glenn Phillips ruled out of ongoing Zimbabwe tour as New Zealand handed major blow Tim Robinson, the injury cover for the MLC final players, has been asked to stay with the squad for the remainder of the T20I tri-series against South Africa and Zimbabwe. Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour due to a groin injury.

In a blow to New Zealand cricket, all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out from the remainder of the Zimbabwe tour due to his right groin injury, New Zealand Cricket confirmed in a statement. Phillips was picked for the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa and for the Tests against the Chevrons, however, he has been now ruled out for both those tours.

"Phillips suffered the injury during the Major League Cricket (MLC) final and was assessed on arrival in Zimbabwe, where it was determined he would require a number of weeks to rehabilitate," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tim Robinson, who was the cover for the MLC final players, will stay with the squad, the Board added. "Wellington Firebirds batter Tim Robinson, who joined the squad as cover for players involved in the MLC final, will stay with the squad for the remainder of the T20 Tri-Series," the board added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Rob Walter felt 'disappointing to lose someone of Glenn’s calibre'. "Much like Finn, we really feel for Glenn and that he misses out on this series. We know he was eager to get out on the field for the BLACKCAPS, and unfortunately, he won’t be able to do that for this series. We know he’ll work hard to get himself back onto the park, and I look forward to when that happens," he said.

While Robinson has replaced the all-rounder for the T20Is, the Kiwis will name a replacement for the Tests later.