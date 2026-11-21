India and New Zealand took on each other in the first Test of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19th. New Zealand came in to bat first after losing the toss. New Zealand’s top order collapsed as India put in a strong showing, reducing them to 80/5 as India played some brilliant cricket.

However, it was the performance of Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips that stood out. Nicholls amassed 175 runs to his name with Phillips scoring 118 as New Zealand posted a total of 368 runs in the first innings. This was Phillips’ second Test century, and it came at a crucial time in the clash.

Speaking on the same, Phillips took centre stage and reflected on his game plan and opened up on how delighted he was with his performance in the first innings of the clash.

"Yeah, it's feeling really good. I think I've found a nice game plan that's suiting the way I play at the moment, trying to keep things in my strengths, trying to play the ball as late as possible, and understanding that the areas I hit are slightly different to a few other boys, and just trying to keep being me - whether that's being positive or whether the guys are bowling really well and just making tough periods last them out a little bit longer,” Phillips said at the end of day 2.

Phillips talked about capitalising on moments

Furthermore, Phillips reflected on how important it is to understand the pace of the play and how it is important for players to pick their moments and play according to the situation.

"So I guess it's just understanding that there's not just one pace of play. Guys can bowl well and they can also miss it. And it also has a factor to play when guys put fielders out on the boundary. You're always going to have a slightly slower pace of play as you go on through your innings and guys get put on the rope,” he added.

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