Glenn Phillips-Michael Bracewell achieve huge feat with magnificent partnership against India in fourth T20I

The fourth T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand saw the two teams take on each other at Eden Park in Auckland. The teams clashed on October 30th, and the game began with India coming in to bowl first after winning the toss.

Batting first, New Zealand put forth a brilliant showing and played excellent cricket. While Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen impressed with their performances in the top order, it was the knocks of Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell that propelled New Zealand to a massive total in the first innings of the game.

Batting in the middle order, Phillips and Bracewell batted throughout the majority of the first innings and built a partnership of 115 runs in just 40 deliveries. They scored runs at a rate of 16.82/over, which is the highest ever in a 100+ stand against India and the fourth-highest against a full member side.

It is interesting to note that Bracewell amassed 65 runs in 25 deliveries, whereas Glenn Phillips scored 107 runs in 49 deliveries, propelling New Zealand to a score of 259 in the first innings of the game.

New Zealand look to register first win of the series

Speaking of the series, the first three games of the series have been won by the Indian team. The Men in Blue have been in sensational form throughout the series and put forth some brilliant performances as they clinched the series with three straight victories.

Coming out to chase down the massive target in the fourth innings, the Indian team got off to a subpar start as the side lost early wickets quickly. The Men in Blue ended up losing four wickets in the powerplay itself. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson departed after scoring 27 and 4 runs, respectively. Ishan Kishan departed for a duck, with Shreyas Iyer scoring 22 runs.

After the first seven overs, the score for the Men in Blue read 67-4, as the side’s chances to chase down the mammoth target of 259 runs looked bleaker with every passing over.

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Glenn Phillips smacks joint second-fastest century against India in T20Is as New Zealand wreak havoc