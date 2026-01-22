Glenn Phillips lauds Abhishek Sharma for 84-run knock in 1st T20I, says 'need luck while bowling to him' New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips scored 78 runs in the losing cause in the 239-run chase against India in the first T20I in Nagpur on Wednesday. After the match, he lauded Abhishek Sharma for his blitzkreig of 84 runs off just 35 balls.

Nagpur:

Glenn Phillips was the star player for New Zealand in the losing cause in the first T20I against India at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. He smashed 78 runs off 40 balls with four fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 195 while batting at four but a poor start in the 239-run chase meant New Zealand fell short significantly in the series opener. Abhishek Sharma won the player of the match for his exceptional knock of 84 runs off 35 balls with five fours and eight sixes to his credit.

The southpaw, opening the innings, took the attack to the Kiwi bowlers right from the word go. He kept smashing the ball despite losing Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan early in the innings and when he got out, India's score read 149/4 after 12 overs. Such was his domination that the knock propelled the men in blue to a massive total of 238 runs in their 20 overs.

Phillips conceded 14 runs off 5 balls vs Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek also took a toll on Phillips, who conceded 20 runs in the only over he bowled in the innings. After the match, Phillips opened up on bowling at the Indian opener and confessed that as a bowler, one needs a bit of luck when Abhishek is smashing the ball like the way he did in the first T20I in Nagpur.

"He’s been doing it to some of the fastest bowlers in the world in the IPL too. When a guy is in form like that, you just want to put the ball in the best areas you possibly can and hope he makes a mistake too. Obviously you have your plans and you try to meet them to the best of your ability. But sometimes, in this situation, you need a bit of luck too," Phillips said after the match.

This is the last series for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and Phillips believes New Zealand are at advantage as they are getting used to the conditions well before the other teams. "We do have the opportunity to receive a lot more information than other teams. But at the same time, we would have been here about one and a half months until the World Cup," he added.

