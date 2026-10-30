Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy decimate as New Zealand register second-biggest win over India in T20Is

Auckland:

New Zealand have blown India away in the fourth T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. Leading up to the match, the Mitchell Santner-led side was under tremendous pressure, having lost three matches on the trot. On top of that, they once again lost the toss as India asked the hosts to bat first. However, what followed was T20 cricket at its finest.

New Zealand lost Tim Seifert early, but Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell managed to keep up with the momentum in the powerplay. However, neither player managed to keep up with the start, being dismissed for 31 and 24, respectively. They, in the meantime, had set the tone, which Glenn Phillips capitalised on in the middle overs.

The flamboyant all-rounder has been in remarkable form in the ongoing series and in the fourth T20I, he surpassed his level, scoring a 46-ball century. It is the joint second-fastest ton against India in T20I cricket, levelling with David Miller. He was ruthless in the middle as India's bowlers looked clueless. Even edges were going for boundaries and that proves that the day well and truly belonged to him.

Courtesy goes to Michael Bracewell as well, who made 65 runs off just 25 balls. He wreaked havoc and his 115-run partnership with Phillips pushed India out of the contest. On the other hand, in the 16th over of the game, Phillips punished Nitish Kumar Reddy, who went on to concede 32 runs in that over. Based on their marvellous hitting, New Zealand posted 259 runs in the first innings, which was more than enough for the match.

India lose wickets at regular intervals in the second innings

Indian batters have dominated the series so far. However, they failed to get going tonight. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who opened in the previous game, was dropped for Ishan Kishan tonight as India had a difficult start in the middle.

Sanju Samson opened the innings with a boundary, but he departed on the second ball itself as Jacob Duffy got the better of him. Three balls later, Kishan gone for a three-ball duck as India were put straight on the back foot.

All eyes were on Abhishek Sharma then. The southpaw too failed to keep the scoreboard ticking for long, departing for 27 runs off 15 balls. The middle order then lost wickets regularly, resulting in India losing by 87 runs. It is India's second-biggest defeat in T20Is as England hold the top spot, having defeated the Men in Blue by 125 runs earlierr. Duffy was the star with the ball for the Kiwis, claiming four wickets and it’s commendable, to say the least, especially at a time when Indian batters produced ruthless knocks time and again.

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