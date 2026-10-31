Glenn Phillips achieves massive feat as New Zealand breeze past India to win fourth T20I in Auckland

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series. The two teams met at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash on October 30, and the game saw New Zealand come in to bat first. The Black Caps put forth a brilliant showing, with Glenn Phillips scoring a century as the hosts posted a total of 259 runs in the first innings.

The performance of Glenn Phillips stood out for the Black Caps. Batting in the middle order, Phillips amassed 107 runs in just 49 deliveries and propelled his side to a massive total in the first innings.

For his performance, Glenn Phillips also won the Player of the Match award, and winning the award, Phillips equalled the record of Martin Guptill in the list of players with the most POTM awards for New Zealand against the Indian team in T20I cricket.

Most POTM awards for New Zealand in T20Is

10 G Phillips (101 T20Is)

10 M Guptill (122)

7 C Munro (65)

7 F Allen (66)

7 B McCullum (71)

7 T Seifert (94)

What did Glenn Phillips say after winning the POTM?

After the victory, Glenn Phillips won the Player of the match award and branded his performance in the game as fabulous. He opined that the pitch was brilliant to bat on, and the Black Caps made the most of it as they defeated the Indian team for the first time in the series.

“Yeah, it was fabulous. Obviously it was a really good pitch to bat on out there today, and I think we made the most of it, which was fantastic. And yeah, obviously nice to get a few and contribute to the lads. [Partnership with Michael Bracewell] I think we really just talked about the fact that the wind from this end was probably the easier end to go from, but obviously the way Beast (Bracewell) hits, that doesn't really matter which end he goes from, and to be able to take that momentum, especially when it was sort of like a knife-edge part of the game, for us to take it effectively away from India like that was fantastic,” Phillips said.

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