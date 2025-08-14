Glenn Maxwell targets early impact at 2026 T20 World Cup, embraces floating role Glenn Maxwell eyes a key role with the new ball at the 2026 T20 World Cup, drawing from his 2023 ODI final impact. Now a T20 specialist, he embraces a flexible batting role and aims to stay adaptable as he enters the final phase of his international career.

Sydney:

As the countdown to the 2026 T20 World Cup began, Glenn Maxwell is once again preparing to be Australia's X-factor. However, this time, with a focus on the new ball. Reflecting on his game-changing role in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Maxwell believes he can have a similar influence with the ball in spin-friendly subcontinental conditions.

Notably, in that iconic final in Ahmedabad, it was Maxwell who halted India’s early momentum, dismissing Rohit Sharma for a blistering 47 off 31 balls. That moment triggered a collapse, as India went from 80/2 in 10 overs to a below-par 240 after 50, which is a total Australia chased down comfortably, with Travis Head taking the headlines. Now, looking ahead to another global event in the subcontinent, Maxwell is eyeing the new ball as a weapon.

“I think in the subcontinent, you might be able to get a little bit more out of it as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces. So it might be something we think about,” Maxwell told reporters in Cairns ahead of the third T20I against South Africa.

Maxwell has already been used in the Powerplay during the ongoing series, bowling two overs in each match and picking up three wickets. Though he downplays his bowling, he is eager to prove himself and believes in his ability.

“I love getting wickets. It’s very surprising anytime I get anyone out. I’m there to do a job in the Powerplay and I’m trying to execute that as well as I can,” he said.

Filling holes at the moment: Maxwell

Now 36 and retired from ODIs, Maxwell is focused on making the most of his final stretch in international cricket. His batting role has become fluid, which ranges from opening in the Caribbean to No.7 and No.5 in the current series. However, the all-rounder isn’t fussed.

“I’ve been a bit of a shuffler around the order, up and down. I’m filling holes at the moment. Even during the West Indies series, trying to combat Akeal Hosein (by) going up the top, this series going a little bit lower, trying to manage that back end (of the innings). “(I’m) trying to play whatever role is needed for me in this side and just try and be as adaptable as possible,” he said.