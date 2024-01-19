Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Glenn Maxwell steps down as Melbourne Stars captain after 'frustrating' BBL 13

Glenn Maxwell steps down as Melbourne Stars captain after 'frustrating' BBL 13

Maxwell was named captain of Melbourne Stars in 2018. However, his appointment couldn't bring any change to Stars' fortunes as they are still searching for their maiden title win in the tournament.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 13:45 IST
Glenn Maxwell
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell has stepped down as captain of Melbourne Stars following another "frustrating" Big Bash League season that saw the team finish sixth on the points table with just four wins in 10 games. The star allrounder reportedly informed his teammates about the decision following Stars' final league game of the season on January 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

However, he will continue to serve Stars as there are still two years left on his current contract. The 35-year-old didn't have the best of the seasons as he could only manage to aggregate 243 runs in nine games at an average of 34.71 and a strike rate of 173.57.

He grabbed seven wickets to shoulder some burden of his bowlers.

"We left our run in someone else's hands which is never what you want to do in this game," Maxwell told Fox Cricket after the end of their final game of the season against Hurricanes.

"After the first couple of years, having so much dominance and not being able to get over that final hurdle, it feels like the last four years out of finals contention is quite frustrating.

"We feel like we've had a good enough list, probably haven't had enough luck with injuries and timing, replacements and it just all seems to compound on itself."

The head coach of Stars, Peter Moores lauded Maxwell for the drive he showed during the season despite achieving the success that he found with Australia after a long ODI World Cup campaign in India.

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on January 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on January 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

WATCH | Usman Khawaja survives severe jaw injury following bouncer blow in Adelaide Test

WATCH | Usman Khawaja survives severe jaw injury following bouncer blow in Adelaide Test

NZ vs PAK: Devon Conway ruled out of 4th T20I against Pakistan

NZ vs PAK: Devon Conway ruled out of 4th T20I against Pakistan

"Credit to him, he comes off the back of a World Cup, and what a World Cup for him personally and Australia, but to get the enthusiasm and the drive, that's all your looking for as a coach, and he's had that every day," Moores was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The Stars is where he captains, and he's put his heart and soul into it. I've had good laughs with him on and around the game, and also off the field, it's been great fun."

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News