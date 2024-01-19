Glenn Maxwell steps down as Melbourne Stars captain after 'frustrating' BBL 13

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell has stepped down as captain of Melbourne Stars following another "frustrating" Big Bash League season that saw the team finish sixth on the points table with just four wins in 10 games. The star allrounder reportedly informed his teammates about the decision following Stars' final league game of the season on January 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

However, he will continue to serve Stars as there are still two years left on his current contract. The 35-year-old didn't have the best of the seasons as he could only manage to aggregate 243 runs in nine games at an average of 34.71 and a strike rate of 173.57.

He grabbed seven wickets to shoulder some burden of his bowlers.

"We left our run in someone else's hands which is never what you want to do in this game," Maxwell told Fox Cricket after the end of their final game of the season against Hurricanes.

"After the first couple of years, having so much dominance and not being able to get over that final hurdle, it feels like the last four years out of finals contention is quite frustrating.

"We feel like we've had a good enough list, probably haven't had enough luck with injuries and timing, replacements and it just all seems to compound on itself."

The head coach of Stars, Peter Moores lauded Maxwell for the drive he showed during the season despite achieving the success that he found with Australia after a long ODI World Cup campaign in India.

"Credit to him, he comes off the back of a World Cup, and what a World Cup for him personally and Australia, but to get the enthusiasm and the drive, that's all your looking for as a coach, and he's had that every day," Moores was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The Stars is where he captains, and he's put his heart and soul into it. I've had good laughs with him on and around the game, and also off the field, it's been great fun."