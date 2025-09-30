Glenn Maxwell ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, doubtful for India series at home Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand that is starting from November 1. He is also in doubt for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India at home starting on October 29.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand due to a fractured wrist. He was hit by a straight drive from Mitchell Owen while bowling in the nets in Mount Maunganui. This is a huge blow for Australia, only a day before the first T20I against the Kiwis.

Maxwell has been sent home and will see a specialist for his injury in the coming days. It is also understood that Australia's medical staff are expecting a relatively quick recovery, but the 36-year-old is in doubt for the five-match T20I series against India as well. The marquee series is scheduled to get underway on October 29 and Maxwell is more likely to get fit at the start of the Big Bash League (BBL), subject to the advice from specialists.

With T20 World Cup approaching fast, Maxwell's injury has put Australia in a fix as far as their planning for the mega event is concerned. They are not able to play their best XI in the shortest format for long due to injury and the unavailability of key players. Australia are already missing Josh Inglis and Cameron Green in the T20I series against New Zealand and Maxwell's absence will leave a massive hole in their squad.

Josh Phillipe gets a call up after two years

Australia have called up Josh Philippe to their T20I squad as Maxwell's replacement. He returns to the setup after almost two years, having last played in the format back in December 2023. He will also provide cover to Alex Carey, who, until now, was the only wicketkeeper in the squad. Philippe is in great form as he recently returned from the India tour with scores of 123*, 39 and 50, albeit in red-ball cricket.

Australia's updated squad for T20I series vs New Zealand: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

