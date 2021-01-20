Glenn Maxwell released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2021

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Glenn Maxwell

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has been released by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after a dissapoiting last season in the UAE.

Being tagged among flops of the IPL season in the UAE, Maxwell managed to score just 108 runs. He had a dismal average of 15.52 and a below-par strike rate of 101.88 in 13 games, ending his abysmal IPL 2020 campaign without hitting a single six.

Along with Maxwell, the Punjab outfit has also released Mujeeb Ur Rahman, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham and Sheldon Cottrell.

KXIP also decided to retain its core team of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami. Veteran Chris Gayle, all-rounder Deepak Hooda and youngster Ravi Bishnoi have also been retained.