Glenn Maxwell released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2021

New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2021 18:24 IST
Australia's Glenn Maxwell has been released by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after a dissapoiting last season in the UAE.

Being tagged among flops of the IPL season in the UAE, Maxwell managed to score just 108 runs. He had a dismal average of 15.52 and a below-par strike rate of 101.88 in 13 games, ending his abysmal IPL 2020 campaign without hitting a single six. 

Along with Maxwell, the Punjab outfit has also released Mujeeb Ur Rahman, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham and Sheldon Cottrell.

KXIP also decided to retain its core team of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami. Veteran Chris Gayle, all-rounder Deepak Hooda and youngster Ravi Bishnoi have also been retained.

 

