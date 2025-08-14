Glenn Maxwell on brink of historic T20I milestone in third T20I vs South Africa Glenn Maxwell is one wicket away from becoming the first Australian to score 2500+ runs and take 50 wickets in T20Is. He’ll aim to reach the milestone in the series decider against South Africa on August 16, with the series tied 1-1.

Sydney:

The final T20I between Australia and South Africa, set to be played on August 16 in Cairns, is expected to be a blockbuster as the series is currently poised 1-1. Both teams will eye a win and seal the series in their favour, but for Glenn Maxwell, the match is also an opportunity to complete a historic individual achievement.

The dynamic Australian all-rounder is just one wicket away from becoming the first Australian player to achieve the double of 2500 runs and 50 wickets in T20 Internationals. It’s a rare feat accomplished by only three players in the format’s history. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez, and Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh are the only players to have achieved this feat.

Maxwell, known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, has already contributed three wickets in the current series, with each of them coming inside the Powerplay. Though his batting form has dipped recently, with just 1 and 16 in the first two T20Is, his value with the ball has grown significantly, particularly on surfaces that favour spin.

Maxwell opens up on new role

Speaking ahead of the final game, Maxwell acknowledged his role has shifted. With Australia testing combinations ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, his contributions with the ball have been a welcome bonus. Despite modest returns with the bat during the West Indies tour as well, he remains a central figure in Australia’s white-ball setup.

“I think in the subcontinent, you might be able to get a little bit more out of it as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces. So it might be something we think about,” Maxwell told reporters in Cairns ahead of the third T20I against South Africa.

Should he claim just one wicket on Friday, the 36-year-old will etch his name into T20I history, reinforcing his legacy as one of Australia’s most impactful white-ball cricketers. With the series on the line and a milestone within reach, Maxwell will be eager to deliver one more moment of magic.