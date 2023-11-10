Glenn Maxwell has 'no sympathy' for Mujeeb Ur Rahman who dropped his catch in AUS vs AFG encounter

Friday, November 10, 2023
     
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell arguably played the greatest innings of all-time in ODIs against Afghanistan earlier this week. He smashed an unbeaten 201* in the 292-run chase to take his team home after struggling at 91/7 at one stage. Mujeeb had dropped him while he was on 33.

November 10, 2023
Image Source : PTI Glenn Maxwell

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is basking in glory for his record-breaking knock of 201* against Afghanistan in World Cup earlier this week. Australia seemed set to lose to the Afghans for the first time in ODIs after they were reduced to 91/7 while chasing 292 runs. But Maxwell was dropped by Mujeeb Ur Rahman when he was on 33 and the game changed since then.

The batter took his chances and made Afghanistan pay for the drop catch. He smashed 21 fours and six sixes with a few coming without any footwork due to cramps and stun the opposition. Thanks to his knock and the partnership between him and skipper Pat Cummins, Australia sealed their place in the semis with this win. However, Maxwell has no sympathy towards Mujeeb having dropped a lot of catches himself a several times in his career so far.

"I thought it might cost him another 30 (runs) or so. I do not feel any sympathy for him because I feel like I have done that a lot of times, where I have (been) given chances and have not made the most of it," Maxwell said on the podcast ‘Club Prairie Fire’, the show which also features Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist. 

Maxwell was also happy that he could finally make the dropped chance count but also felt that he was lucky on the night to play the match-winning knock. "For the first time, in probably a long time, I have actually made the most of a chance and gone on with it. I have always said like, ‘watch the opposition teams they have got hundreds after we have dropped a couple of chances. Batting is easy when you get a couple of chances isn’t it — I sort of had that, a couple of things going my way," Maxwell added.

