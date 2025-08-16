Glenn Maxwell equals David Warner's all-time record, surpasses MS Dhoni, Babar Azam in major milestone Glenn Maxwell came clutch for Australia as he powered his team to a thrilling win over South Africa in the third T20I at Cairns. Maxwell scored an unbeaten 62 and was adjudged Player of the Match for his performance.

New Delhi:

Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell equalled a historic record of former opener David Warner as he produced a scintillating performance in the third T20I against South Africa on Saturday, August 16. With Australia's backs against the wall, Maxwell slammed 62 from 36 balls and helped his team chase 173 with two wickets in hand.

Maxwell came when the Aussies were in trouble at 88/4 after 10.5 overs. He hit a four off the first ball he faced and then two more in the next over. While wickets fell at the other end, as the Proteas eyed a comeback, Maxwell played a gem of a knock to take his team home with a ball to go.

The 173-run chase is Australia's highest chase at home, going past their 158-run chase against South Africa at Brisbane in 2009. Meanwhile, Maxwell has equalled David Warner in a major record list and has surpassed MS Dhoni and Babar Azam in another one.

Maxwell was adjudged the Player of the Match for his scintillating effort, as he won the honour for the record-equalling 12th time.

Most Player of the Match awards for Australia in T20Is:

12 - Glenn Maxwell (124 matches)

12 - David Warner (110 matches)

9 - Shane Watson (58 matches)

8 - Aaron Finch (103 matches)

8 - Adam Zampa (103 matches)

5 - Mitchell Marsh (73 matches)

Meanwhile, Maxwell went past former India cricketer MS Dhoni and Pakistan star Babar Azam in the list of most Player of the Match awards in international cricket. Maxwell's 24 Man of the Match awards in international cricket are the joint-second most. He is now behind only Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Yousuf, Shoaib Malik and Daniel Vettori, all of whom have 25 such honours. Maxwell is now tied with Jos Buttler, Stephen Fleming, Imran Khan, Gary Kirsten and Graeme Smith.

With this win, Australia have also sealed the T20I series 2-1. They have not lost an international match at Cairns, winning five Tests, two ODIs and now a T20I too.