Glenn Maxwell breaches code of conduct, reprimanded after being charged with level 1 offence in ETPL

New Delhi:

Glenn Maxwell has been handed an official reprimand after being charged with a Level 1 offence during Belfast Wolves’ ETPL match against Dublin Guardians at Sportpark Westvliet on August 27, 2026. The offence relates to audible obscenity during Match 2 and falls under Article 2.3 of the ETPL Code of Conduct, which deals with conduct of that nature on the field. Maxwell has since admitted the charge and accepted the proposed sanction, bringing the disciplinary case to an end without a formal hearing.

Notably, the Australian all-rounder will remain available for Belfast Wolves. The reprimand does not result in a suspension or points deduction, while no fine has been confirmed in the available evidence. The precise time at which the reprimand was formally issued has not been established.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary development came on a night when Maxwell played a central role in Belfast Wolves’ 52-run victory over Dublin Guardians.

What happened in the match?

Dublin won the toss and opted to bowl, but Maxwell provided the main impetus to the Wolves innings. He made 60 from 38 deliveries, hitting four sixes and two fours at a strike rate of 157.89. His contribution earned him the Player of the Match award. Maxwell’s innings was also complemented by Mark Chapman, with the pair adding 84 runs for the fifth wicket. Chapman scored 54 off 33 balls, striking six fours and two sixes.

Their partnership helped Belfast Wolves reach 184/7, leaving Dublin Guardians a target of 185. However, the chase never gathered sufficient momentum. Dublin finished on 132/9, giving Belfast Wolves a 52-run win. George Dockrell top-scored for the Guardians with 35 from 22 balls, but the middle-order effort could not prevent Dublin from falling well short of the target.

Matthew Humphreys was among Belfast Wolves’ effective bowlers, taking 2/23. Chris Wood was Dublin’s leading wicket-taker, finishing with 3/43, but Belfast’s total proved beyond the Guardians. With the win, Belfast have now moved into second on the points table, while Edinburgh Castle Rockers hold the top spot with a seven-wicket win over Glasgow Cosmics in their opening match of the tournament.

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