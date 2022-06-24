Glenn Maxwell, Baggy Green and a long haul of 5 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Maxwell makes a return to the test side

The mainstay of Australia's white ball format, Glenn Maxwell who plays an aggressive brand of cricket has been given a shocking test call-up into the Australian side as they gear up to take on Sri Lanka after they conclude the five-match ODI series. Sri Lanka has already clinched the ODI series by a margin of 3-1 and now it is time for the Australian Test team to gear up and put their best foot forward under the leadership of Pat Cummins. The fast bowler who was handed over the red-ball captaincy duties before the 2020-21 Ashes series did an amazing job and retained the Ashes in his very first attempt.

The Australian team has been plagued with injuries and one such incident has opened up a spot for RCB veteran Glenn Maxwell. With serious injuries to Ashton Agar and Travis Head, Maxwell might find a way to get into Australia's eleven that will take on Sri Lanka starting June 29, 2022. Currently, Ashton Agar is suffering from a side strain and is eyeing the second Test (also in Galle) as the earliest possible return date. Travis Head who was voted as the player of the series suffered a hamstring injury and is ruled out of the Test series.

The fact that Glenn Maxwell hasn't participated in any first-class match in the past two years and eight months has raised many eyebrows. But this is also a statement by the Australian selectors that they are backing Maxwell and his ability to handle tough situations in the subcontinent conditions.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner