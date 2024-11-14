Glenn Maxwell achieve major career milestone in T20 cricket with cameo against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell put on a show of power and innovative hitting in the first T20I against Pakistan in Brisbane on Thursday (November 14). He smacked 43 runs off just 19 deliveries in the seven-over innings affair with five fours and three sixes to his name. In the process, Maxwell also completed 10000 runs in T20 cricket becoming the third Australian batter to do so in the format.

Overall, he became the 16th player to breach the massive 10000-run mark in the shortest format in his 421st T20 innings having played his first match back in 2010. Maxwell needed just 12 runs to go past the magical mark and he did so in style smashing three fours in a single over off Naseem Shah.

The 36-year-old has now amassed 10031 runs in T20 cricket in 421 innings at an average of around 28 with seven centuries and 54 half-centuries to his name at a strike-rate of almost 154. This is a great achievement from Maxwell given that very seldom he has batted in the top order in the shortest format.

Australian players with more than 10000 runs in T20 cricket

Players Runs David Warner 12411 Aaron Finch 11458 Glenn Maxwell 10031

As far as the match is concerned, it was reduced to seven overs per side affair at the Gabba with rain and lightning delaying the start. However, excellent drainage facilities at the venue meant the play started as soon as the rain stopped and it was a proper aggressive batting from Australia after losing the toss. On the back of Maxwell's blitzkrieg and Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 21 off 7 balls, Australia posted 93 runs on the board in their seven overs.