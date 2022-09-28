Glamorgan vs Sussex: Sensational Shubman hits maiden County ton, displays oozing elegance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@GLAMCRICKET) Shubman Gill in action

Highlights This is Shubman Gill's maiden County ton

Shubman finished with 119 runs off 139 balls

Gill was batting on 91* at the end of first day's play

Glamorgan vs Sussex: Taking giant strides in his career at the moment, Shubman Gill has achieved a landmark feat in his short County cricket stint. It was all class and elegance when Shubman resumed the proceedings on the second day of play. Shubman was 91 at the end of the first day's play. Gill just started from where he left off and made sure that he powers his side Glamorgan to a stronger position in the match.

The match that is being played in Hove was witness to Shubman's display of elegance and class. This was Gill's maiden County Championship hundred but as far as his experience in first-class cricket is considered, this is his eighth first-class ton which came,e off 123 balls.

Glamorgan's skipper David Lloyd has been very vocal about Gill and at many times has expressed how highly he rates the Indian batsman. In his knock of 119 runs off 139 balls, Gill ended up smashing 16 boundaries and 2 sixes. Before Gill fell prey to off-spinner Jack Carson, he had already strengthened Glamorgan's case.

The Indian youngster batted for 23 minutes and when he got out, the score read 227/5. Shubman Gill batted for three hours and 23 minutes and stitched a 57-run stand with skipper David Lloyd. After Lloyd's departure, Gill added 87 runs with Billy Root before the latter was dismissed in the eighth over of the second day. Billy and Shubman had some trouble initially but somehow they bailed Glamorgan out of trouble. As of now, Indian batter Shubman has been in the form of his life. He started the year with a blast by helping his new franchise Gujarat Titans clinch their maiden IPL B championship. He then went on to open the batting for India in the white ball format and stacked up his maiden International century (130) in an ODI against Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill shines for Glamorgan, inches closer to his ton

Shubman knows the importance of runs and he certainly will have to keep on with these performances if he wants a spot for himself in the Indian team.

Latest Cricket News