Bunny alert! Shubman Gill's record against Jofra Archer rings warning bells for GT ahead of RR IPL 2026 clash

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans lock horns with Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in face-offs of contrasting batting sides at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After suffering a close loss to the Punjab Kings in their tournament opener, the Titans will hope to bounce back against RR as they host them at their home.

GT have a top-heavy batting line-up in Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler as the three have done the majority of their scoring in recent times. Gill has an impeccable record in Ahmedabad as he has made 1157 runs in IPL in 25 innings with three centuries and five fifties.

Gill's run against Archer far from satisfactory

However, Gill's run against Jofra Archer is far from good in the Indian cash-rich league. The two have faced each other six times in the IPL. Gill has scored only 16 runs in 19 balls and has been dismissed thrice by the England speedster. The GT captain's average against Archer is just 5.33, and his strike rate reads a poor 84.21.

Warning bells for GT in this H2H?

This might ring warning bells for the Titans. Their captain has been one of the top scorers for them in the last few years. He has scored 2488 runs in 61 matches at an average of 46.94 and a strike rate of 147.29. As GT is top-heavy, this negative match-up will ring warning bells for the Titans.

GT look for Buttler's form

GT would be hoping for Buttler to finally find his touch. The former England skipper has been struggling for runs big time, and that was evident in the T20 World Cup 2026. He was not at his best in GT's opener against PBKS, having been dismissed for 38 off 33 balls. However, the GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor has thrown his weight behind Buttler to come good.

"He is a top player, there's no doubt about it. He had a bad one, one-and-a-half months, which can happen to any player. It happens to most top players - Sachin [Tendulkar], Virat Kohli had such a big [lean] patch. But these players always come back. It's a matter of one innings for such players to get back to form," Kapoor said before the match.