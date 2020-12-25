Friday, December 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs IND: Gill, Pant, Jadeja included in playing XI for Boxing Day Test

AUS vs IND: Gill, Pant, Jadeja included in playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Shubman Gill comes in for Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja for Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant for Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Siraj for Mohammad Shami.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 25, 2020 12:06 IST
Shubman Gill
Image Source : BCCI

Shubman Gill

India has revealed their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, which starts on Saturday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has made four changes to the team that played in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. Shubman Gill comes in for Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja for Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant for Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Siraj for Mohammad Shami. 

Team India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.

Related Stories

More to follow...

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News