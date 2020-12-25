AUS vs IND: Gill, Pant, Jadeja included in playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Image Source : BCCI Shubman Gill

India has revealed their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, which starts on Saturday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has made four changes to the team that played in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. Shubman Gill comes in for Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja for Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant for Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Siraj for Mohammad Shami.

Team India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.

