Shubman Gill surpasses Virender Sehwag on elite list with century against England

Shubman Gill hit his seventh ODI century in the third match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captain Rohit Sharma departed early, scoring only one run, and the responsibility instantly fell on Gill, who has done well recently in limited-overs cricket. Virat Kohli, who joined him at number three, supported the cricketer well and even scored a half-century.

Gill timed his innings to perfection. He didn’t allow England bowlers to carry with the momentum following Rohit’s dismissal and completed his century in 95 deliveries. After Kohli departed for 52 runs, Shreyas Iyer joined him in the middle and the Mumbai batter released the pressure off Gill by playing an aggressive brand of cricket. There were doubts about his participation in the ODI series but the cricketer proved his mettle and sealed his spot in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Gill surpassed Virender Sehwag on the list of Indian cricketers to score the most number of ODI centuries before turning 26. He has seven, to Sehwag's six. Yuvraj Singh with 8, Virat Kohli with 20 and Sachin Tendulkar with 21 centuries are ahead of him.

The 25-year-old eventually departed scoring 112 runs. Adil Rashid got the better of him in the 35th over of the match. The Punjab-born tried to sweep it but it broke his defence as the ball went on to smash the stumps. Nevertheless, he played a terrific knock and this form will be key for the team in the upcoming Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19.

Meanwhile, Iyer also completed his half-century. It was his second half-century in the last three ODIs and the knock will assure the team management about his form as they weren’t fully convinced before the start of the series.