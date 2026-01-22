UP-W vs GG-W WPL Match Score Live: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bowl first in Vadodara GG-W vs UP-W WPL Match Score Live: UP Warriorz have regained form with back-to-back wins under Meg Lanning, while Gujarat Giants struggle with three consecutive losses. Giants rely heavily on Sophie Devine and Ash Gardner, with bowling and dropped catches hurting their campaign.

Vadodara:

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants both sit on two wins each, but their current momentum differs sharply. The Meg Lanning-led side has bounced back with consecutive victories over Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai and now head to Vadodara aiming to build on their resurgence. Despite early setbacks, Warriorz players have found form, though Kiran Navgire remains a concern with just 16 runs in five games.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, are struggling with three straight losses, including a tough home defeat. Their home leg offers a chance to reset, but overseas players must step up. Captain Ash Gardner started the season well, but failed to keep up with the momentum. Beth Mooney, too, needs to step up to change the tide.