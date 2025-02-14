Friday, February 14, 2025
     
GG vs RCB WPL 2025 Live Score: RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first

The third edition of the Women's Premier League will begin on February 14 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Giants on the opening day of the tournament.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 18:24 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 19:02 IST
The stage is set for the season opener of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants women in the first game of the season. Both sides take on each other at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara on Friday, February 14.

Giants will be under the new leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, and will hope to get off to a good start to the season. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana, who led RCB to a historic title win will look to carry forward the same momentum from last season.

Match Scorecard:

Live updates :GG vs RCB WPL 2025 Latest Match Updates

  • Feb 14, 2025 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    GG vs RCB WPL 2025 Live Update: TOSS UPDATE

    Smriti Mandhana won the toss for RCB and she has elected to bowl first.

  • Feb 14, 2025 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    GG vs RCB WPL 2025 Live Update: Tic Tac, Tic Tac

    Both the captains are here in the middle for the toss. Five minutes left!!

  • Feb 14, 2025 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    GG vs RCB WPL 2025 Live Update: Ashleigh Gardner's GG looking to break curse

    With the stage set for the season opener of the WPL 2025, all eyes will be on Gujarat Giants. The side will be under new leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, and after two subpar seasons in the competition, the side will hope for a good start to the new season. However, taking on the defending champions RCB could be a touch assignment for Gujarat who have struggled in recent years.

  • Feb 14, 2025 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    GG vs RCB WPL 2025 Live Update: Season 3 is all set to kickoff in Vadodara

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodara. The opening day of the marquee tournament will see Guajrat Giants take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Are you ready for the live action? WE SURE ARE.

