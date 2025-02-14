Follow us on Image Source : WPL GG vs RCB

GG vs RCB WPL 2025 Live Score: RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first

The stage is set for the season opener of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants women in the first game of the season. Both sides take on each other at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara on Friday, February 14.

Giants will be under the new leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, and will hope to get off to a good start to the season. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana, who led RCB to a historic title win will look to carry forward the same momentum from last season.

Match Scorecard: