GG vs MI, WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Vadodara Mumbai Indians suffered a close defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in their opening fixture of the 2025 edition of the WPL. Mumbai Indians will seek a much better batting performance as they take on Gujarat Giants, who look rejuvenated with a new captain and new leadership at the helm.

Gujarat Giants (GG) bullied the UP Warriorz as the Women in Orange achieved their first win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) while chasing. The Giants had their moments in the tournament opener against the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) notching up a 200-plus score but the second game against the UP Warriorz saw the collective effort from Ash Gardner and Co. The bowlers restricted the UP Warriorz to a chasable score and the batters led by Gardner again made light work of the sub-140 total.

The Giants have another challenge to counter in their last home game of the season in Vadodara, the inaugural champions Mumbai Indians. MI's batting fell flat in their opening game against the Delhi Capitals with Nat Sciver-Brunt playing a lone-warrior knock of 80 runs. MI bowlers stretched the Capitals batting line-up to its limits but the two-time finalists eventually clinched the thriller. Mumbai need their batters to give a newish-looking bowling attack in the absence of Pooja Vastrakar a little room to play with and these GG batters won't stop, they will come hard.

For the first time in three years, the Giants actually look like they have a team to beat and if the openers Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt start firing, no stopping this team and Mumbai Indians would have to be wary of the fact not to go nil-2 in first two matches.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2025 Match 5, GG vs MI

Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Tanuja Kanwer, Priya Mishra

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwer, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque