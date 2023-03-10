GG vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DC vs GG Live Streaming

Gujarat Giants will face Delhi Capitals in the 9th match of the Women's Premier League on the 11th of March, Saturday. Both teams will want to register victory in order to seal their place in the top three.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 9th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be held on the 11th of March, Saturday.

Where will Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 9th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 9th match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 9th match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 9th match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, and Sushma Verma

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, and Aparna Mandal

