‘Getting better’: Shreyas Iyer provides crucial update on his rib injury Star India batter Shreyas Iyer recently took to social media and provided a crucial update on his rib injury. Taking to X, Iyer informed his fans that he is in the process of recovery and is on his way to make a comeback to the side.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer took to X and provided a crucial update on his rib injury. The star injured himself after taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI of the ongoing white ball series between India and Australia. Iyer was taken off the ground and was in the ICU after a laceration in his spleen was discovered after he suffered internal bleeding.

Taking to X, he shared an update with his fans. "I am currently in recovery process and getting betterevery passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see the kind wishes and support I've received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thougts," Iyer tweeted.

