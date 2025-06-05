'Get addicted to winning': RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat's message to IPL champions after maiden title Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally got to their elusive IPL title after a long wait of 18 years, beating the Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday, June 3. This is the second year for Mo Bobat and Andy Flower at the helm of the support staff for RCB and they have delivered the title.

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) yearned for it for ages and finally got it delivered, their maiden IPL title under Rajat Patidar, a first-time captain, as they beat the Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Several decisions at retention and even the player auction were criticised as they are with RCB but Mo Bobat, Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik stuck to their guns and belted out a team to beat. 18 years is a long wait and it showed in the celebrations for Virat Kohli, who couldn't stop his tears.

In the dressing room, Bobat, in particular, urged the players to enjoy the feeling of being an IPL champion massively and dangled the carrot of replicating the feat next year in Bengaluru, in front of the home fans.

"I am going to ask you to really make sure that we get addicted to this feeling of winning. Because this is a start. Not many teams have won back-to-back IPLs. It has happened twice before," Bobat said to the RCB players in a video published on their social channels. "Next year, we will have a final in Bangalore and we go again.

"So get addicted to the feeling tonight. Because it's that feeling which then drives the hunger to go again next year. It's that addiction to winning, winning that trophy and sharing these moments which spurs us on and drives us on. We will back it up next year and we'll do that in front of our own home crowd," he added.

Bobat took over from Mike Hesson after the 2023 edition and he and Flower, who can't stop winning T20 titles, brought a strategy, a couple of new personnel in form of Omkar Salvi and Karthik as the bowling and batting coaches, while acquiring a gun bowling attack to make sure that even if they don't have enough runs some day, like in the final, the bowlers should be able to restrict the opposition.

Krunal Pandya was the Player of the Match for his figures of 2/17 as he was the difference between the two teams, with 190/9 playing 184/7.