Germany shatter most successful record in FIFA World Cup history after 7-1 rout of Curacao

New Delhi:

Germany routed debutants Curacao at the Houston Stadium to register a massive 7-1 win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday, June 14. The four-time champions made the minnows look clueless with an utterly dominant performance in front of 68,021 partisan fans cheering for them. With their huge win, the 2014 champions have achieved a historic feat in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

After their 7-1 outing, Germany have shattered the record for the most goals scored by any team in the history of the tournament. They came into this match with 232 goals to their name and broke the record of five-time champions Brazil, having gone past their 238-goal margin.

The Germans were on the mark right from the start when Felix Nmecha put his right foot into the near post, an assist from Florian Wirtz in the sixth minute. Curacao replied back with a left foot from Livano Comenencia from the centre of the box before Nico Schlotterbeck's header in the 38th minute made it 2-1 for the Germans. Kai Havertz scored one from the spot to make it 3-1 at the end of the first half.

The dominance didn't stop any further. Jamal Musiala scored right after halftime with a right-footed shot across the goalkeeper's area in the 47th minute. Nathaniel Brown found the back of the net in the 68th minute before Deniz Undav added to the minnows' misery to make it 6-1. Havertz scored once more in the 88th minute from an Undav assist that made it 7-1, and that goal lifted Germany to the most goals scored in the competition's history.

Germany to take on Ivory Coast next

With a comfortable victory against Curacao secured, Germany will continue their FIFA World Cup campaign by taking on the Ivory Coast. The two sides will take on each other on June 21 at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. It is worth noting that the Ivor Coast defeated Ecuador by 1-0 after a late 90th-minute goal from Amad Diallo to open their campaign in Philadelphia.

ALSO READ | Germany decimate Curacao to kick off FIFA World Cup campaign, register 7-1 victory