Gerald Coetzee returns, South Africa name six uncapped players for tri-series opener against New Zealand

Ace pacer Gerald Coetzee has been named in the 12-member squad for the opening game against New Zealand in the upcoming tri-series that also features Pakistan. The 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury on his left leg in the SA20 and was ruled out of the competition. He was doubtful for the upcoming Champions Trophy as well, but the cricketer recovered well and was named in the tri-series squad.

Apart from that, Cricket South Africa named six uncapped cricketers for their opening game of the series. The majority of international stars are currently playing in the SA20, which forced the selectors to pick from the uncapped lot. Batter Meeka-eel Prince, fast bowlers Gideon Peters and Eathan Bosch, and allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana have been named without any international cricket experience, while Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthusamy have played Tests and T20Is but this time have been named in ODIs as well.

More players are set to be added after the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings on February 5. In the meantime, the selectors have confirmed that Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will be available for South Africa’s second match in the tri-series against Pakistan, slated to take place on February 12.

Some of the marquee names, such as Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen, will miss the entire tri-series. They will arrive in Pakistan on February 14, the same day as the tri-series final.

Meanwhile, the Temba Bavuma-led side has been drawn into group B of the mega tournament, which also feature Afghanistan, Australia and England. Ahead of the marquee tournament, the tri-series is expected to help them get adjusted to the conditions in Pakistan.

South Africa squad for first ODI of the tri-series

Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne