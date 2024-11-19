Gerald Coetzee reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during 4th T20I against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gerald Coetzee.

South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been reprimanded and handed a demerit point for breaching an ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth T20I against India in Johannesburg.

While bowling in the 15th over of India's batting innings, it was noted that Coetzee made an inappropriate comment to the umpire after one of his balls was called wide. The pacer admitted to the Level 1 offence and accepted the sanctions. He has also been docked 50% of his match fees for the incident.

Meanwhile, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards and Oman seamer Sufyan Mehmood were also sanctioned for their offences during the third T20Is between their teams. Edwards was found guilty for two offences - Article 2.8 and 2.2, which relate to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match".

After being given out LBW, the Dutch skipper showed his bat towards the umpire. While heading back to the dressing room, he also threw his bat and gloves on the field, leading to two demerit points.

Notably, Oman bowler Sufyan Mehmood had given a send-off to Netherlands batter Teja Nidamanuru in the same innings and it was deemed as an act violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Notably, the article relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Both the players were docked a 10 per cent match fee and handed demerit points. They accepted their respective offences and the sanctions that were proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

Coming back to the India vs South Africa 4th T20I in Johannesburg, the visitors won the game with pretty ease. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma struck centuries, making it the only instance of two batters from a full-member team hitting tons in the same innings. India made 283/1 and won the match by 135 runs.