Gerald Coetzee injures pectoral muscle during one-off T20I vs Namibia, doubtful for Pakistan tour South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee suffered a pectoral injury during the T20I vs Namibia, casting doubt on his availability for the Pakistan white-ball series. With Kwena Maphaka also ruled out, SA's pace stocks are tested ahead of a busy international schedule.

Windhoek, Namibia:

South Africa’s tour of Pakistan has been dealt a blow with pacer Gerald Coetzee suffering a pectoral muscle injury during the one-off T20I against Namibia in Windhoek. The 23-year-old speedster was forced off the field mid-match after bowling just 1.3 overs, which included four wides and a delivery that reportedly caused visible discomfort.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Coetzee would take no further part in the match and will be fully assessed upon his return home. His availability for the white-ball leg of the Pakistan tour, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is beginning in late October, now hangs in the balance.

This latest injury is part of a worrying trend for Coetzee, who has struggled with fitness in recent months. He missed the Champions Trophy with a groin issue and has only recently returned to international cricket, featuring for South Africa A and being named in both the ODI and T20I squads for the Pakistan series. He has not featured in Test cricket since November 2024.

Coetzee's setback comes just days after rising left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka was ruled out of both the Namibia T20I and the entire Pakistan tour with a hamstring strain sustained during domestic first-class cricket.

South Africa pace unit still looks sorted

Despite these setbacks, South Africa still boast a strong pace attack across formats. For the two-match Test series, which begins on Sunday, October 12, the Proteas will rely on the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Wiaan Mulder. Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams, both of whom have recently returned from long-term injuries, also add depth to the seam department.

For the white-ball series, Lungi Ngidi will spearhead the pace attack, though he has not been included in the Test squad as South Africa anticipate spin-friendly tracks in Pakistan.

With the World Test Championship title defence beginning and the white-ball leg crucial for preparation ahead of next year’s global events, South Africa will be hoping Coetzee’s injury is not serious and that the pace unit remains fit for the demanding tour ahead.