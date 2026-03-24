Georgia Voll's stellar ton helps Australia women whitewash West Indies women in Kingston

Kingston:

Australia women continued their dominant performance against West Indies women and whitewashed their opponents with their third straight victory against them. The two sides locked horns at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, on March 24, and the clash began with Australia coming in to bat first.

The side opened its innings with Beth Mooney scoring 11 runs. However, after the early dismissal, it was the performance of Georgia Voll that saw Australia put forth a brilliant performance.

Voll amassed 101 runs in 53 deliveries, with Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry scoring 15 and 18 runs, respectively. Nicola Carey went unbeaten on a score of 24 runs as Australia women posted a total of 211 runs in the first innings.

As for the West Indies, Hayley Matthews was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to her name. Jahzara Claxton took two wickets, with Zaida James and Deandra Dottin taking one wicket each as well.

Rain played spoilsport as Australia clinched the victory

Aiming to chase down a target of 212 runs, the West Indies got off to a subpar start as opener Qiana Joseph departed on a duck. Hayley Mathews went unbeaten on a score of 30* runs in 23 deliveries, with Eboni Brathwaite scoring 18 runs and Dottin going unbeaten on a score of 11.

Due to the rain, the game was shortened to 10 overs, with the Windies needing 102 runs to win the game. However, they were limited to 61 runs as Australia won the game by the DLS method, registering their third straight win of the series. Throughout the series, the Aussies have been dominant, defeating the West Indies across all three T20Is and whitewashing the hosts in their own backyard.

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