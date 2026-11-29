The sandpaper gat incident has once again rocked Cricket Australia. After the trio of Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, and Steve Smith faced bans for using sandpaper on the ball, the incident once again came to light after former batter Usman Khawaja revealed that all the players were involved in the use of sandpaper back in 2018.

While the likes of David Warner and Bancroft agreed with Khawaja’s statements, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins came forward and denied the allegations and revealed that they did not know the same whatsoever.

It is worth noting that Bancroft had come forward back in 2021 and stated that the sandpaper gate had a huge effect on his career and basically destroyed his Test career, owing to the minimal chances that he got after the incident. Reflecting on the same, CA’s chief of selectors, George Bailey came forward and reflected on how the incident did not owe to Bancroft’s absence from the squad.

"I've articulated that to Cam on a number of occasions across the years, as I think that thought has entered his mind. That has never been a discussion from our end,” George Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Bailey opened up on the recent happenings will affect the side

Furthermore, George Bailey talked about how the recent happenings with the side and how the talk around the sandpaper gate will be affecting the side as Australia takes on New Zealand in a Test series starting from December 9th.

"I don't know the answer to that, whether it will affect them. I think the discussions that I've had with individual players and staff is that we are just excited to get to Perth and get ready for some cricket,” Bailey said.

"We obviously finished South Africa on a disappointing note, and this is a proud group that have played some great cricket over a long period of time. I think the main focus will be getting back to playing somewhere near our best and putting some good performances on. And to be honest, I think that's where the majority of the cricketing-loving public are at, too. They just want this team back playing some good cricket,” he added.

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