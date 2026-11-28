CA (Cricket Australia) recently came forward and announced their squad for the upcoming four-game Test series against New Zealand. The two sides will be taking on each other across four Test matches from December 9th in Perth for the first Test.

Ahead of the series, with the squad announcement, fans were left surprised as veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was not included in the squad for the series. At 39 years old, Lyon is in the twilight of his career, and it is tough to say what the future holds for him.

Speaking on the same, Cricket Australia’s chief of selectors, George Bailey, came forward and reflected on the conversations that he had with Lyon that came with his exclusion from the Test squad.

"[It was a] challenging conversation and the key to that conversation from the panel's point of view was we hope it's not the end for him. We see a path and I think he can still have enormous value when you project forward to India, on a tour like that with his experience and his skill set for there. But understandably, it was a tough conversation for him and I think he's taking a little bit of time. But certainly from our perspective, I hope it's not the end,” Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Bailey opened up on Lyon’s chances for India tour

Furthermore, George Bailey was asked if there is any chance that Nathan Lyon features in the Border Gavaskar Trophy next year; Bailey left the answer open-ended.

"I think given his record there and his experience and his knowledge and how challenging a place that is to tour and the fact we've got five Tests there, no, I don't think it is [something that would happen],” Bailey said.

"I don't think we really got there, and this is not uncommon with these conversations, with Nathan in terms of too far forward. Outside of hearing that he wasn't going to be in this Test squad, the only other real key message from us was that we wanted him to take some time and not rush into any decision on the back of this,” he added.

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