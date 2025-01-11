'Generational slump': Sanjay Manjrekar slams India's 'hero-worship' culture after series defeats to AUS, NZ

Follow us on Image Source : AP India's senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had poor returns during the five-match Test series against Australia

Former India cricketer-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar labelled Rohit Sharma and Co's consecutive Test failures at home against New Zealand and then against Australia Down Under as a generational slump. India conceded their proud 12-year-old home Test series record while failing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years. Manjrekar mentioned that India is majorly suffering from the hero-worship and the icon culture and that a few of the big names in their attempt to stretch their careers with the last hope to make it count are taking the team down with their diminishing returns.

The recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series was the prime example of the same when Indian captain Rohit Sharma had to stand down in the final Test after returning just 31 runs in five innings, across three Tests. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, had a century to his name in Perth but ended up making the same mistake again and again - of falling prey to the deliveries outside the off-stump and Scott Boland just couldn't stop getting him out.

"India are a sought-after cricket team that the world wants to eagerly host. They play a lot of matches in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, so it is fair to be judged to the highest standards. This ‘generational slump’ is inevitable for all teams. It’s what we know as the transition phase and among the best teams in the world, I believe it affects India the most," Manjrekar wrote in his column for Hindustan Times.

"The one foremost reason behind this is the icon culture we have in India and the hero worship of certain players. Be it 2011-12 or now, it’s the same scenario that gets played out -- iconic players featuring prominently doing the opposite of what they did their entire careers, thereby dragging the team down with their diminished performances," Manjrekar added while citing examples of the similar Test slump for India in 2011-12.

During the twilight of careers for Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar, the 2011-12 tours of England and Australia were the final nails in the coffin. Manjrekar explained how India's ability to hang on to superstars despite being in the know of reality has become a reason for their downfall in the past and it was no different this time as well.

"When India lost 0-8 to England and Australia, Tendulkar averaged 35, Sehwag 19.91 and Laxman 21.06. Only Dravid stood out and got runs in England (he averaged 76.83) but in Australia he too was given a harsh reality check (he averaged 24.25)," Manjrekar said.

"Thing is, when it comes to the big players, we as a country are just not able to stay rational. Emotions run high and those in positions to take decisions on these players are influenced by this climate. Cricketing logic goes out of the window and then the selectors hope the player leaves on his own so that they don’t look like the villains who brutally ended the career of a great who millions of fans worship. They just fear the backlash," Manjrekar added.

Jasprit Bumrah was obviously the star turnout with 32 wickets with Nitish Reddy, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in a couple of games showing signs of performing up to the level where the Aussies were operating. However, otherwise, it was a disappointing show all-round, especially from the batters throughout.