GAW vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final Live: When and where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders? The most successful team of the CPL, Trinbago Knight Riders (four titles), will be up against the most consistent team of the tournament, Guyana Amazon Warriors (eight finals), in the summit clash of the 2025 edition, as the latter look to double their trophy tally.

Providence (Guyana) :

After 38 days featuring 33 matches, including some absolute humdingers and six teams, only the two remain in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) - the one who has won the most finals and the other who has lost them the most times, Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors, respectively. It's the repeat of the 2023 final most recently, and it was also the summit clash of the 2018 edition, with the Knight Riders winning the latter and the Warriors winning the title the only time a couple of years ago. One is chasing its second title and the other is its fifth.

The Knight Riders is the star-studded one, featuring the who's who of the Caribbean T20 superstars, including Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and the current captain Nicholas Pooran. Pooran has already won a T20 title this year as a captain in the USA and will be keen to replicate the feat in his homegrown tournament, in front of the local crowd. The Warriors, on the other hand, have been the most consistent team of the competition, set to play its eighth final in 13 seasons and even though their run until the finals this year has been uneven, with three wins in their last three games, the 2023 champions under their ageless skipper Imran Tahir have the momentum with them.

The home support will obviously be with the Warriors at the Providence, however, the likes of Pollard, Russell and Narine enjoy cult status in the hearts of the Caribbean fans and both teams will be keen to provide a thriller on Sunday, September 21, which also happens to be the birthday of Chris Gayle, the only bona fide legend of the format.

When and where to watch CPL 2025 Final, GAW vs TKR, live on TV and OTT in India?

The final of the 2025 edition of the CPL between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at Providence in Guyana, with a start time of 5:30 AM IST on Monday, September 22 in India. The CPL 2025 final will be live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV and the live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Darren Bravo, Keacy Carty, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Saurabh Netravalkar, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Yannic Cariah, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Joshua Da Silva, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Ben McDermott, Quentin Sampson, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Hassan Khan, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir(c), Shamar Joseph, Iftikhar Ahmed, Keemo Paul, Kevlon Anderson, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory