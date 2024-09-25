GAW vs BR, CPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals

Follow us on Image Source : BARBADOS ROYALS Barbados Royals have lost two matches on the bounce and need to make a push to finish in the top two

Barbados Royals have suffered a blip in what was looking like an otherwise tremendous campaign in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Royals have lost a couple of games on the trot against the Saint Lucia Kings and would be keen to return to the winning ways and make a final push for a top-two spot. The Kings, who have won three matches in a row are at the top of the table and are suddenly looking like the title contenders and the second team on the table is Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Royals' Wednesday opponents.

It might almost be a four-pointer for the Royals as they will not only increase their points but also not let Guyana make them. Hence, the Wednesday fixture will be critical and rather decisive as far as the playoff positions are concerned. However, in Guyana, the pitch will play a key part and GAW spinners led by Imran Tahir have been outstanding. They have a set formula of getting to a respectable score and later defending it, with Moeen Ali and Gudakesh Motie at his disposal in the slow-bowling department.

The Royals will need to break the mould as the overdependence on Quinton de Kock almost showed in the last couple of games. With the critical part of the tournament left, the Royals can't afford silly mistakes and the defending champions won't give them an inch.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 27, GAW vs BR

Shai Hope, Moeen Ali (c), Quinton de Kock (vc), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana

Probable Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Raymon Reifer, Azam Khan(w), Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir(c)

Barbados Royals: Kadeem Alleyne, Quinton de Kock(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Rovman Powell(c), Alick Athanaze, David Miller, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Maheesh Theekshana, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy