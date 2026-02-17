Gavaskar, Kapil among 14 captains to write letter to Pakistan government to treat Imran Khan fairly in jail

New Delhi:

A group of former international cricket captains and legends in their own right, including India's Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, has appealed to the Pakistan government in a letter to treat their World Cup-winning captain and former Prime Minister Imran Khan fairly in jail. There has been a growing concern around Imran's health in custody especially after he complained of severe vision loss to doctors on Sunday (February 14) during his medical inspection.

The statement, released on February 17, is undersigned by as many as 14 former captains who highlighted Imran Khan's contributions to cricket. It noted that he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 World Cup triumph and how he remains one of the best all-rounders and captains ever to play the sport.

The former captains, having competed and shared the field with him, have urged in their statement that, Imran Khan receives immediate, and adequate medial attention from qualified specialists. They also asked for regular visits of close family members.

What is written in the letter?

The letter has been signed by Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Stephen Waugh and John Wright. Below is the content of the letter:

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket. Imran Khan’s contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory — a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike.

"Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country. Recent reports concerning his health — particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody — and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.

"As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon. We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives:

Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.

Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members.

Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

