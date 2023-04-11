Gautam Gambhir's 'finger on lips' gesture towards RCB fans goes viral - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gautam Gambhir reaction

Gautam Gambhir is an animated character on and off the field. He is known to express himself and stays involved in the game despite being a part of the support staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants in the cash-rich league and is seen animated eveytime his team takes the field. A similar incident happened on Monday (April 10) when RCB and LSG played out a final-ball thriller witth Gambhir's team' getting over the line in the most dramatic fashion.

There were tensons in the middle as well with Harshal Patel trying to even run-out the non-striker who left the crease even before the ball was bowled. But the umpire turned down the appeal according to the law. In the end, it was LSG woh got over the line and that kickstarted pumped up celebrations in their camp. Gautam Gambhir was also involved in the celebrations.

Perhaps, he seemed to be so cooked up with the RCB fans who were chanting their favourite team's name throughout the game. Gambhir, after completing the customary handshakes with the opposition team, went towards a section of crowd and asked them to shut up with his finger on lips gesture. The video and the picture of the same has gone viral.

Here's the video:

LSG skipper KL Rahul was also thrilled with the close victory and credited Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran for achitecting the win. "Unbelievable. This is the Chinnaswamy, only venue where so many last-ball finishes are possible. From the position we were in, to end up winning it, is superb. We had to go hard and the ball swung early, and they got 2-3 wickets to put the pressure on us. The only reason we got two points today is for the way the lower order batted.

"Not ideal for me, I want to score more runs and get the strike rate up as well. We've played on two tough Lucknow wickets, and today we lost 3 wickets so I went slower. I wanted to stay till the end and play with Nicky. Batting 5 ,6, 7 is the toughest positions to play and that's where games are won and lost. We know about the power in Marcus and Nicky, and Ayush has come along as well. He's played 2-3 knocks last year, and he's continued to perform well for us," Rahul said.

Latest Cricket News