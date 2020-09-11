Everyone loves seeing Yuvi play: Gautam Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s decision to come out of retirement

Image Source : PTI Gautam Gambhir

Just two days after veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh revealed his intention to come out of retirement, his former teammate Gautam Gambhir reacted to the decision saying that fans would love to see the former cricketer back in the field.

“It’s his personal decision and each and everyone loves seeing Yuvi play,” Gambhir told ANI.

The two stalwarts of Indian cricket were both part of India's two World Cup-winning squads - the 50-over tournament in 2011 and the inaugural World T20 in 2007. Gambhir said that Yuvraj is "most welcome" to make his return to the sport and is up to him to decide who he wants to play for.

“If he wants to play for Punjab so why not? You can’t force a cricketer to start or to end and if he wants to come back from retirement and play with motivation, he is most welcome,” he said.

During the COVID-10 lockdown, Yuvraj had conducted a small camp at the Mohali ground for Punjab Cricket Association with youngsters like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh. The camp played a huge role in Yuvraj's decision to comeback, who has now written a letter to BCCI to seek permission.

“I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn’t ignore Mr Bali’s request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn’t even have to make a conscious decision in the end,” Yuvraj told Cricbuzz

“As things stand now, I will be playing only T20s if I get the nod. But who knows, let’s see.”

Yuvraj, who had announced his retirement last year, played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India, scoring 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs respectively.

