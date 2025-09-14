Gary Stead appointed as Andhra head coach ahead of 2025-26 domestic season Former New Zealand coach Gary Stead was confirmed by the Andhra Cricket Association to take up the role with the state association for the 2025-26 season, replacing former Kerala cricketer Tinu Yohannan. Stead was at the helm of the Black Caps for seven years.

New Delhi:

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) pulled off a coup by signing the former New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, in the role for the men's senior team ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. This is the first major overseas coaching staff appointment in recent years in Indian domestic cricket.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Gary Stead as Head Coach of Andhra Cricket Association’s Men’s Senior Team," Sana Sathish Babu, the Andhra Cricket Association secretary, said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"In a historic first, ACA has engaged an internationally renowned coach for Andhra players, underscoring our unwavering commitment to elevate AP cricket to the global arena. His distinguished expertise as a former New Zealand cricketer and world-class coach will be instrumental in nurturing elite talent, enhancing competitiveness, and upholding the highest standards of excellence in Andhra cricket.

"We are confident he will inspire and guide our cricketers to make their mark on the international stage," he added.

Stead prominently led New Zealand to the World Test Championship (WTC) win in 2021 after beating India in the final of the inaugural edition. In a span of 2.5 years, the Black Caps reached the final of the ICC events across all three formats, including the 2019 World Cup (lost to Australia) and the 2021 T20 World Cup (lost to Australia).

Stead replaced Tinu Yohannan in the role, who graduated to the MRF Pace Academy. Stead left his role after seven years at the helm of the New Zealand men's team earlier this year and was succeeded by Rob Walter in the role.

Andhra had one of their senior-most players in Hanuma Vihari leave the state association before the new season and the recent edition of Ranji Trophy wasn't the greatest for the side, winning just one in seven and Stead will have his hands full in terms of driving the side towards favourable results.