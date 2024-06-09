Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Gary Kirsten reveals Pakistan's dressing room environment ahead of marquee T20 World Cup clash vs India

Gary Kirsten reveals Pakistan's dressing room environment ahead of marquee T20 World Cup clash vs India

Gary Kirsten was the head coach of Team India for three years (2008-2011). The former South African has also rendered his services to Gujarat Titans (GT) as their batting coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2024 14:39 IST
Gary Kirsten.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gary Kirsten.

The incumbent head coach of Pakistan, Gary Kirsten, has claimed that Pakistan are "motivated" ahead of their marquee clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against arch-rivals India.

Kirsten also asserted that the Babar Azam-led side has moved on from the humiliating loss at the hands of the USA and is eager to put in a "real team effort" against their Asian neighbours.

"It's never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They're trying their best. It's never nice. I don't think I needed to motivate this team for this game," said Kirsten on the eve of the game.

"I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort. It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. I mean, if that's what you're questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, move on," he said.

Kirsten, who has formerly coached India and led them to the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 win, felt the emotions in the Indian dressing room when Team India faced Pakistan in the semifinal of that World Cup. However, the former South African opener will be on the other side of the fence this time around and cheering for the team in green.

Related Stories
India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024 match for free?

India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024 match for free?

Adam Zampa reflects on decision to pull out of IPL 2024 after match-winning spell against England

Adam Zampa reflects on decision to pull out of IPL 2024 after match-winning spell against England

IND vs PAK weather report: Will rain in New York affect the biggest clash in T20 World Cup 2024?

IND vs PAK weather report: Will rain in New York affect the biggest clash in T20 World Cup 2024?

Kirsten feels that it will be quite an atmosphere at Eisenhower Park in New York during the game and expects a large number of crowd to turn up to witness the spectacle.

"I think it is a little bit different because it's not in India or Pakistan. I went for a ride early this morning, which I like doing most mornings, and I certainly rode around the stadium a little bit and I kind of felt that there's going to be a good vibe there tomorrow. So that's going to be exciting for us all to have that many people that have come out to support the two teams," Kirsten mentioned.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement