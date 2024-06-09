Gary Kirsten reveals Pakistan's dressing room environment ahead of marquee T20 World Cup clash vs India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gary Kirsten.

The incumbent head coach of Pakistan, Gary Kirsten, has claimed that Pakistan are "motivated" ahead of their marquee clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against arch-rivals India.

Kirsten also asserted that the Babar Azam-led side has moved on from the humiliating loss at the hands of the USA and is eager to put in a "real team effort" against their Asian neighbours.

"It's never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They're trying their best. It's never nice. I don't think I needed to motivate this team for this game," said Kirsten on the eve of the game.

"I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort. It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. I mean, if that's what you're questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, move on," he said.

Kirsten, who has formerly coached India and led them to the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 win, felt the emotions in the Indian dressing room when Team India faced Pakistan in the semifinal of that World Cup. However, the former South African opener will be on the other side of the fence this time around and cheering for the team in green.

Kirsten feels that it will be quite an atmosphere at Eisenhower Park in New York during the game and expects a large number of crowd to turn up to witness the spectacle.

"I think it is a little bit different because it's not in India or Pakistan. I went for a ride early this morning, which I like doing most mornings, and I certainly rode around the stadium a little bit and I kind of felt that there's going to be a good vibe there tomorrow. So that's going to be exciting for us all to have that many people that have come out to support the two teams," Kirsten mentioned.